Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.96 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,416,856.94% -16.7% -11% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 169.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.