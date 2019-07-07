Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

As Biotechnology companies, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 88 56.71 N/A -2.18 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.83 N/A 0.60 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

$95.79 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.06%. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 19.60%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.