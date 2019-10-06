Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 100 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,502,487.56% -16.7% -11% Altimmune Inc. 563,577,534.17% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta means Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 13.4 Current Ratio and a 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Altimmune Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.