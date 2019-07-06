Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

We are comparing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 88 56.71 N/A -2.18 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.06% and an $95.79 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 81.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.