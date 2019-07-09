Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) EPS Estimated At $-1.08; Centerbridge Partners LP Upped Pg&E (PCG) Position By $66.20 Million

Analysts expect Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report $-1.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $3.15 EPS change or 152.17% from last quarter’s $2.07 EPS. After having $-1.43 EPS previously, Spark Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.18. About 945,377 shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 136.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp acquired 3.89M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 6.75 million shares with $120.14M value, up from 2.86 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $11.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 7.95 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Spark Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim reported 0.03% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rock Springs Capital Lp accumulated 537,500 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Stifel Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 185,795 shares. Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,713 shares. 19,634 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 1.02M shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17,327 shares. Bailard holds 16,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 270,788 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 29,529 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has 21,913 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 103,436 shares.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Focus on Protecting Your Nest Egg Once You’re Retired – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.

Among 11 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Chardan Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ONCE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Climbed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PG\u0026E had 20 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. Wells Fargo downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Wednesday, January 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. JP Morgan maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, January 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $11 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”.