Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 88 56.71 N/A -2.18 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.31 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.06% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $95.79.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. 7.1% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.