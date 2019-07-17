Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparing side by side

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 53.74 N/A -2.18 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 159 101.61 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -1.92% at a $95.79 average target price. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $212.67, while its potential upside is 17.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.