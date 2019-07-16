Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Contrasting side by side

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.92 N/A -2.18 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a -2.26% downside potential and a consensus target price of $95.79. Nightstar Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $25.58 consensus target price and a 0.67% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Nightstar Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 33.3% respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.