Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.29 N/A -2.36 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 13.13% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $115. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 35.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kura Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 70.8%. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.