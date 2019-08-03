Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 96 56.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The downside potential is -5.65% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $95.79. Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 146.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 78.8%. 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.