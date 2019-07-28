Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 92.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Spark Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. N/A 94 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$95.79 is the average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc., with a potential downside of -2.33%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. In other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Spark Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.