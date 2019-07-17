Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 53.15 N/A -2.18 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$95.79 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 0% respectively. 7.1% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.