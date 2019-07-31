Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 55.28 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -3.47% at a $95.79 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.