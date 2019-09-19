Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparing side by side

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 68.92 N/A -2.36 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1983.61 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. In other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has beta of 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 10.46%. On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 53.54% and its consensus price target is $23. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.