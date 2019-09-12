Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 70.16 N/A -2.36 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 47.66 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. From a competition point of view, Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cellectis S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.85% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $115.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.