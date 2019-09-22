Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 12.35%. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its average target price is $18. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.