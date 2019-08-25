Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 102 66.71 N/A -2.36 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 52.36 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $114.67, with potential upside of 13.78%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 36.60%. The data provided earlier shows that Arvinas Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arvinas Inc.

On 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.