Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,372,335.15% -16.7% -11% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 790,825,688.07% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 3.1%. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.