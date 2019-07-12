Spark Investment Management Upped Its Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding by $10.18 Million; Adobe Systems (Put) (ADBE) Shares Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 438.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 407,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 562,484 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock or 41,560 shares. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (BKS, ADBE, ORCL) – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Charter Communications & HCA Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Solid Results, Yet Overpriced Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Company invested in 17,291 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 1.02% or 8,897 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 128,945 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 22,617 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Natixis holds 0.04% or 23,617 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 4,150 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 42 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 675,078 shares. Sageworth Trust Company stated it has 7 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 61 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ally owns 10,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 276,090 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 24,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Night Owl Capital Lc holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,476 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman 20(Plus) Tr Bd (Call) (TLT) by 502,217 shares to 560,800 shares, valued at $70.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Investment Grade Corpora by 12,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 186,800 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 161,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,000 shares, and cut its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Clementia Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware Brands Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area eateries among nation’s ‘100 Best Restaurants’ – Orlando Business Journal” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tupperware (NYSE: TUP), UCF leaders hand the reins to next Orlando leaders – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.