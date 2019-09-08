Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $2.61 Million; Old West Investment Management Has Boosted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Position by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.15 million shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 237,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 55,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 293,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 749,194 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares to 427,700 shares, valued at $119.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $16.32M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 59,500 shares to 98,200 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 87,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,719 activity. Shares for $102,100 were bought by Naher Ulrich. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $47,224. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,160 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc holds 85,450 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 11,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 40 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.14M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 55,925 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 498,923 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 6.88 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 144,032 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 172 were reported by Hanson Mcclain.