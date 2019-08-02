Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Citigroup Has Cut By $1.08 Million Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position

Citigroup Inc decreased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 10,693 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Citigroup Inc holds 127,557 shares with $12.95M value, down from 138,250 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.31. About 74,681 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 30,900 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 27,400 shares with $2.61M value, down from 58,300 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 623,584 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc accumulated 83,019 shares. Numerixs holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Shelton Cap Management holds 666 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. World stated it has 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 44 are held by Cwm Limited Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 13,327 shares. Fisher Asset Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 61,215 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,784 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,855 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,199 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 419,700 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.37 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden Property’s 2019 Dividend Growth Is More Informative Than Its FFO/Share Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Housing Shortage Is Getting Worse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Citigroup Inc increased Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 11,742 shares to 24,227 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vornado Rlty Tr (Put) (NYSE:VNO) stake by 39,300 shares and now owns 68,500 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPT in report on Monday, February 4 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.74 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank has 619,470 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 7,712 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,087 shares. Lagoda Inv Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country Trust National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,036 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 620,287 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0.37% or 729,183 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp reported 238 shares. Torray holds 0.18% or 18,088 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 356,200 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 19,487 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 110,198 shares to 211,200 valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avrobio Inc stake by 18,100 shares and now owns 38,000 shares. Ion Geophysical Corp was raised too.