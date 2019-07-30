Spark Investment Management Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 204,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 566,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, up from 361,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 574,473 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 16,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,539 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 22,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 855,525 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 71,357 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 66,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,100 shares, and cut its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 118,423 shares to 161,487 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,325 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

