Spark Investment Management Stake In Hanesbrands (HBI) Was Has Boosted; Yy (YY) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $11.45 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 83,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 326,200 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 242,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3.52 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 165,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 614,131 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.80M, down from 780,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50M shares traded or 140.33% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 16,870 shares to 23,500 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 45,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were bought by Evans Gerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 70,857 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 19,366 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,103 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl reported 654,846 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 507 shares or 0% of the stock. 831,742 were reported by Godsey And Gibb Associate. 21,576 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. 963 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. 87,277 are owned by Oppenheimer Com. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 10,999 were reported by Palouse Capital Mgmt. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 7,224 shares.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 207,384 shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $81.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV).