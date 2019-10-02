Spark Investment Management Position in Trinet Group (TNET) Decreased by $4.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Its Holding by $50.45 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 68,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 35,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 104,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 178,539 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 2.87 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $272.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 84,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Hills Financial Bank Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.52% or 495,861 shares. 971,043 were accumulated by Blair William & Communication Il. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 33.91M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership reported 229,302 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 0.51% or 9,820 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,799 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 9,282 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 400 shares. Legal And General Public Limited stated it has 4.28 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 34,216 shares. Invesco has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 179.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55 million for 21.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.