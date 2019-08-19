Spark Investment Management Position in Groupon (GRPN) Has Lifted by $719,400 as Share Price Declined; Transcat (TRNS) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 169.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 380,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 141,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 2.14 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.30M market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 9,975 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 30.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 44,100 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset has 0.81% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 241,906 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 47 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 7,703 shares. Wasatch Inc owns 323,971 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Punch & Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 340,398 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 12,353 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 5,317 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 395,892 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 131,543 shares. 249,323 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 10,029 shares to 238,857 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transcat acquires NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advansix Inc by 45,740 shares to 126,800 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,900 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).