Spark Investment Management Maintains Stake in Rosetta Stone (RST); Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Geo Group New (GEO) Stake by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 714.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 102,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 117,269 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 62,428 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 190.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 54,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 83,549 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 28,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 309,550 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEO Group declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The GEO Group’s (GEO) CEO George Zoley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-side stops covering U.S. prisons – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 84,096 shares to 11,746 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 256,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,249 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 19,075 shares to 20,525 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).