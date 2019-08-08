Spark Investment Management Lowered Brightcove (BCOV) Stake By $306,192; Arlington Asset Investment Class A (new (AI) Sellers Increased By 21.46% Their Shorts

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Brightcove Inc (BCOV) stake by 14.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 38,274 shares as Brightcove Inc (BCOV)’s stock rose 25.18%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 230,926 shares with $1.94 million value, down from 269,200 last quarter. Brightcove Inc now has $481.46 million valuation. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 53,633 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS

Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new (NYSE:AI) had an increase of 21.46% in short interest. AI’s SI was 2.37M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.46% from 1.95M shares previously. With 431,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new (NYSE:AI)’s short sellers to cover AI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 222,925 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $207.22 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity. $42,250 worth of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was bought by Ray Jeff.