Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Interface (TILE) Position by $630,000; Shares Declined; Sol Capital Management Co Maintains Holding in Centurylink (CTL)

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 90.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 88,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 410,915 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TILE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.12 million shares or 1.42% less from 51.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 792,324 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. 5,041 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 5,094 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 273,469 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 128,039 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.03% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 10,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.08% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 14,696 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 37,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 294,210 are held by Kennedy Capital Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 6.30M shares.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interface, Inc. Common Stock (TILE) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interface Inc. Slips After a Rough Quarter – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interface (TILE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop names Nancy DiMattia CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 1.01 million shares to 506,200 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,900 shares, and cut its stake in Greensky Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 168,452 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.16M shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 12,634 shares stake. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Financial Hldg Can has invested 1.21% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Td Asset Management Inc holds 779,462 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 74.90 million shares or 14.45% of the stock. Bb&T accumulated 16,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo LP accumulated 0% or 58,211 shares. 477,100 are held by Korea Inv. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 2,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com holds 7.15 million shares. Asset Strategies invested in 10,080 shares.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ) by 8,300 shares to 91,975 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,900 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).