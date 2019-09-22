Spark Investment Management Lifted Immunogen (IMGN) Holding; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) Sentiment Is 0.54

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Immunogen Inc (IMGN) stake by 540.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 186,390 shares as Immunogen Inc (IMGN)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 220,900 shares with $479,000 value, up from 34,510 last quarter. Immunogen Inc now has $496.12M valuation. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 1.93 million shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – Katherine Choo at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum (Audio); 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD Il STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Expects Current Cash and Expected Cash Rev From Partners and Collaborators Will Enable it to Fund Its Ops Into 4Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Better Days 2020 Welcomes Katherine Kitterman as New Historical Director

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.32, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 7 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.41 million shares, down from 1.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 100.23 million shares or 11.84% less from 113.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) stake by 97,600 shares to 273,500 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 12,340 shares and now owns 169,800 shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 15,827 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 for 194,085 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 429,458 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 27,588 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,324 shares.

