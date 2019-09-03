Spark Investment Management Increased Stake in One Gas (OGS) by $8.29 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Held by Allstate Corp

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 1109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 93,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The hedge fund held 101,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 119,672 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Allstate Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 19,640 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 1.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11,755 shares to 12,792 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,604 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sprint execs’ post-merger payouts will grow â€” with one exception – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “May 31st Options Now Available For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company reported 97,383 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 1.98M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 148,590 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 445 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 73,198 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,291 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1.05M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. invested in 17.76 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,764 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Valley Advisers reported 32 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 15,044 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 18,905 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,980 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 803,096 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 27,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management holds 221,794 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 12 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc owns 54,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,316 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 14,353 shares.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONE Gas declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 341,100 shares to 132,500 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannet Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 61,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,058 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.