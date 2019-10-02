Spark Investment Management Increased Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding by $2.72 Million; Lone Pine Capital Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $295.82 Million; Shares Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.02 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 234.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 679,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 969,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 290,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.15M market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 15.77 million shares traded or 102.95% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 21/03/2018 – Endo, others to pay $270.8 mln to resolve Lidoderm U.S. antitrust cases; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 40,600 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 109,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 512,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 20,210 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 29,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 8,641 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc has 40,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co invested in 110,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 212,044 shares. Tpg Gru (Sbs) invested 1.37% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 203,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,099 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 0.02% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 981,520 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $446.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,600 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 3.10M shares. Seven Post Invest Office Lp has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,165 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 17,090 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,889 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 7.35 million shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,764 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,517 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,065 shares. 58,750 are held by South State. Clal Insur Enterprises Ltd has 1.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 246,971 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com holds 0.14% or 3,083 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Pcl holds 0.1% or 13,527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 1.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).