Spark Investment Management Holds Holding in Pilgrims Pride New (PPC); Overlook Holdings LTD Increased Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 426.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 413,742 shares as the company's stock rose 39.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 510,800 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 97,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 561,470 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 36.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company's stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 52,300 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Mgmt LP invested in 243,547 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Carroll Fincl accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank reported 113,500 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 42,025 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt reported 57,250 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 27,500 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 2,503 shares stake. Riverhead Lc reported 115,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 101,238 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 31,167 are owned by Horrell Capital Inc.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.