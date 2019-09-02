Spark Investment Management Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Position in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) as Market Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.31 million shares traded or 560.73% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 160,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, down from 168,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.27 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.82M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Korea Inv has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Btim Corp reported 27,470 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 1.11M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com, a Japan-based fund reported 24,636 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 25,650 are owned by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. 180,616 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. Alyeska Gp Lp accumulated 89,586 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 70 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 3,378 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 296 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 73,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 383,769 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 22,800 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).