Spark Investment Management Holding In Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Was Has Lifted; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $939,021; Market Valuation Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 58,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 242,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 183,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.03M market cap company. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is down 43.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 14,303 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.7. About 1.35 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,800 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 224,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,200 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New (Put) by 30,100 shares to 42,300 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.94 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

