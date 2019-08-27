Spark Investment Management Holding in Chefs Whse (CHEF) Has Upped by $688,200 as Shares Rose; As Thor Industries (THO) Share Value Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.23 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 45,331 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 118.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 52,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 95,836 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 43,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 939,931 shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 72,630 shares to 81,670 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,874 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp. (NYSE:PHM) by 76,258 shares to 34,195 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,002 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG).

