Spark Investment Management Has Upped Zumiez (ZUMZ) Holding by $943,200; Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Position as Share Price Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 9,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 42,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 52,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 1.44M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 39,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 162,200 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 122,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 278,154 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 25,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 44,867 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 693 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,828 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 33,029 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,520 shares. American Century Cos Inc reported 168,224 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn holds 0.1% or 238,532 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 162,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 2,675 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 33,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,573 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 241,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 25,320 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 48,500 shares to 497,050 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 687,634 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 401,037 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Comerica Comml Bank owns 262,314 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 26,477 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 667,993 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 13,003 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 538,544 shares. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 12,550 shares in its portfolio. 1,757 are owned by Cwm. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 1.43 million shares. Ar Asset has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 19.87 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).