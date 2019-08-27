Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Holding by $1.50 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 564,284 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 94,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 66,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 41,659 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS- AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, ALL $160.0 MLN OF BORROWING AVAILABILITY REMAINED UNDRAWN AS OF MAY 9; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 16/04/2018 – MACOM Comments on News of U.S. Department of Commerce Ban on Exports to ZTE

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 63,600 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 371,232 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $214.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Process (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).