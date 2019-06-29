Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Value Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Stake in Celanese (CE) Decreased by $346,875

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 2,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 2.45 million shares traded or 130.82% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 304,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 518,612 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 EPS, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. Fust Matthew K sold 6,924 shares worth $203,427. $2,040 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was sold by Peters Jeffrey Stuart on Wednesday, February 6.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 63,600 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appfolio Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00 million for 10.87 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).