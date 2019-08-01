Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by $2.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its Position in Masonite Intl New (DOOR) as Share Price Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 329,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 667,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 997,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 366,955 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 04/05/2018 – Michelin, Sportbike Tire Service Support Army of Darkness in Upcoming Season for Moto Endurance Competition; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,604 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 24,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 106,258 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,780 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,153 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,271 are owned by D E Shaw &. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.02M shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 76,562 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 8,867 shares. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 0.02% or 945 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 134,582 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 19,715 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Company Asset Us Incorporated stated it has 13,771 shares. 705,253 are owned by Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Com reported 1.62 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 40,350 shares.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “U.S. cannabis ETF set to begin trading on NYSE Tuesday – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Automotive Minute: Lexus and Honda add fresh blacked out trim levels to SUV lineup (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Masonite Announces $500 Million Notes Offering and Proposed Redemption of 2023 Notes – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s On: CVS As The Front Door To Health Care – Benzinga” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 96,700 shares to 570,800 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 82,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold EIGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,721 were accumulated by Bogle Management Limited Partnership De. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 3.05 million are owned by Renaissance Limited Liability Co. Axa holds 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 120,971 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 113,374 shares. 226,969 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. J Goldman & Communication Limited Partnership reported 125,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 46,081 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company reported 35,760 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 49,141 shares. Okumus Fund reported 12.09 million shares or 19.57% of all its holdings. Warburg Pincus Lc holds 52.56 million shares. Blackrock reported 4.92M shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $10,300 activity. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought $128,850 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluehost Dedicates Team of WordPress Experts to Getting New Users Online Fast – PRNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EIG Investors Corp. Commences Registered Exchange Offer for Its Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on December 29, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “Endurance International Group Appoints Christine Timmins Barry as Chief Services Officer and Kim Simone as Enterprise Transformation Officer – PR Newswire” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Endurance International Group to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2015.