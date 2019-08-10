Spark Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) as Stock Declined; Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.66 Million; Share Value Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 227,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 673,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65 million shares traded or 440.73% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 116,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 142,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 161,000 shares to 502,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 237,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis’ rubraca tablets for women now available in Germany; shares are up 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis Oncology Suffers Setback, But Additional Options Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 398,275 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability holds 370,840 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 101,386 shares. Sei Investments Com accumulated 0% or 5,874 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3.34% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 96,820 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 45,808 shares. 193,712 are owned by Pointstate Capital L P. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 47,433 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,034 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 13,000 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM) by 8,021 shares to 189,978 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 54,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Bank holds 0.85% or 113,020 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 8,964 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Acropolis Inv holds 4,686 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 262,800 were reported by Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 54,470 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,351 shares. Washington Trust invested in 0.48% or 81,345 shares. Bell Retail Bank owns 5,381 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 173,340 were reported by Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Ser has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Consulate reported 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 21,171 are held by Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.