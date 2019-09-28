Spark Investment Management Has Raised By $5.81 Million Its Terex New (TEX) Holding; Muzinich & Company Decreased New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding By $945,542

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 316.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 187,500 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 246,700 shares with $7.75M value, up from 59,200 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 543,193 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

Muzinich & Company decreased New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 72,734 shares as New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Muzinich & Company holds 860,860 shares with $12.03M value, down from 933,594 last quarter. New Mtn Fin Corp now has $1.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 369,951 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 1.53M shares stake. Roosevelt Invest Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mycio Wealth Lc holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Chilton Investment Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 110,000 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 19,277 shares. Epoch invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advisory reported 225,074 shares. 308,000 were accumulated by Polar Cap Llp. Telemus Limited Com accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 21,251 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 1,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv has invested 0.02% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Barclays Public has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Bard holds 0.17% or 23,853 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1,300 shares.

Muzinich & Company increased Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) stake by 25,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) stake by 168,414 shares and now owns 170,000 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.63 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Shares for $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz. $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Jerry Karrie J. on Monday, August 12. 9,350 shares valued at $124,693 were bought by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $101,386 were bought by Kline John.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 1 sale for $43.59 million activity. $334 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A. 1.10 million Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $34.69M were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP. $2,303 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Monday, September 9. Shares for $19,594 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 236,900 shares to 233,000 valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qorvo Inc stake by 66,500 shares and now owns 19,200 shares. Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Terex Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corporation Common Stock has $3100 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28’s average target is 9.89% above currents $25.48 stock price. Terex Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 25 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 25. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report.

