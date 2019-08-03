Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position By $613,600; Castleark Management Has Lifted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position By $499,660

Castleark Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 23.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 5,810 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 30,750 shares with $2.66M value, up from 24,940 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 47,200 shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 31.04%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 362,100 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 409,300 last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $149.20M valuation. The stock decreased 48.93% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 8.25 million shares traded or 700.06% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M

Among 4 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained the shares of ACOR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Appfolio Inc stake by 27,000 shares to 133,800 valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pjt Partners Inc stake by 78,500 shares and now owns 92,100 shares. Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 324,727 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 31,634 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,325 shares. Baker Bros Advisors Lp, New York-based fund reported 292,134 shares. 57,007 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 78,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Mangement reported 0.09% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,400 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0.01% or 36,456 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 21,099 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Eqis Mgmt reported 23,376 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 12,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 2.62% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 73,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 131,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 32,944 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 700 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 4,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,000 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 2.32 million shares. Utd Fincl Advisers holds 16,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Castleark Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 69,000 shares to 56,000 valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 14,945 shares and now owns 3,780 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, February 22 report.