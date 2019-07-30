Spark Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $3.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Winslow Asset Management Raised Stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) as Market Value Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 51,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 105,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 3.33 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 132,247 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 58,500 shares to 62,700 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 159,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,600 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Highstreet Asset reported 14,698 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,218 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,052 shares. Hilltop Inc has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kentucky-based Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 38,365 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 116,046 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.75% or 106,713 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Communications Ca reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3.97M were reported by Swedbank. Aimz Advisors Llc accumulated 54,102 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested in 0.17% or 190,627 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).