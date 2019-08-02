Spark Investment Management Has Increased Its Big Lots (BIG) Stake; Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted By $358,020 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 3,060 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 111,857 shares with $13.19M value, up from 108,797 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 10.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 131.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 141,496 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 249,000 shares with $9.47M value, up from 107,504 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $977.15 million valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 274,298 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BIG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,900 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 97,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 881 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 16,376 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 142,279 shares. 12,862 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 30,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 37,802 shares. Principal Finance Group holds 0.01% or 321,827 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com holds 33,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 19,800 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability reported 173,984 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 106,188 shares.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow drops 280 points, giving up big earlier gain after Trump says US adding more tariffs on China – CNBC” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 75,900 shares to 24,100 valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) stake by 90,400 shares and now owns 109,400 shares. Kornit Digital Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,079 shares to 94,000 valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 14,580 shares and now owns 50,215 shares. Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv accumulated 56,112 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 43,946 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) accumulated 0.1% or 643 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Corp Oh has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 588,831 shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.39% or 169,377 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 526,854 shares. Da Davidson And has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 43,308 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs invested in 180,481 shares. Moreover, Partner Invest Mngmt LP has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,978 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.22 million shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 77,808 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Inc has 111,857 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target.