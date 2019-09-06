Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Epizyme (EPZM) Stake as Shares Rose; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Upped Its Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 49.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 180,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 181,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 362,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 490,504 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.94 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $137.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability holds 135,658 shares. 34,632 were accumulated by Advisors Asset. State Street owns 15.52 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 518,936 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 256,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 21,545 shares. Heartland Advsrs accumulated 0.4% or 131,193 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.02% or 257,998 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,009 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 16,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 83,626 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 354,435 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.83 million shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 91,200 shares to 677,800 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 151,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

