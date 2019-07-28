Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Position; KINDEN FORMERLY KINKI ELECTRICAL CO (KNDEF) Shorts Raised By 184.26%

KINDEN CORP FORMERLY KINKI ELECTRICAL CO (OTCMKTS:KNDEF) had an increase of 184.26% in short interest. KNDEF’s SI was 56,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 184.26% from 19,700 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 40 days are for KINDEN CORP FORMERLY KINKI ELECTRICAL CO (OTCMKTS:KNDEF)’s short sellers to cover KNDEF’s short positions. It closed at $15.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 81.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 237,600 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 40.22%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 55,600 shares with $615,000 value, down from 293,200 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.89M shares traded or 179.93% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c

Kinden Corporation operates as an integrated electrical and facility engineering firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of electrical systems in residential spaces, office buildings, production plants, commercial and public facilities, and other physical structures; and electrical power distribution facilities, such as overhead and underground electrical power transmission lines, electrical power plants, and substations for electrical power companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also designs, develops, and constructs monitoring facilities with system control, including communications systems for early detection of malfunctions and other irregularities, and plant systems to boost productivity; provides production system support services comprising meter and valve design, as well as power, control panel, and monitoring system support; and organizes network systems for indoor infrastructure, such as offices and/or public facilities, center facilities of entrepreneur, and home Internet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 1.19 million shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 498,923 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 800 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 28,600 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parkside Savings Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 74 shares. 224,263 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1.85M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 1,167 shares. 55,925 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap L P.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 4. Shares for $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L. Naher Ulrich bought $109,590 worth of stock. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $189,581 were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 338,061 shares to 842,061 valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 91,200 shares and now owns 677,800 shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

