Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Holding by $949,200; Abrams Bison Investments Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $13.59 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 127,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 206,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 697,392 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,118 shares. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 4 shares. 18,788 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 17,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 167,173 shares. Logan owns 34,341 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Hl Financial Ltd Co reported 37,619 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 12,200 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 36,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 54 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,408 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 103,490 shares to 197,800 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 159,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Conformis Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 465,507 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 6,844 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 4.47M are held by Charles Schwab Inc. Excalibur Management owns 1,800 shares. Advisory Research holds 109,417 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited holds 214,155 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Liberty Incorporated holds 16,305 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Chemical Commercial Bank has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Freestone Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,908 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 1.61% or 28.68M shares in its portfolio. 300 are held by Kessler Grp Ltd Llc. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 5,022 shares. Aldebaran Finance invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

