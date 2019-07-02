Spark Investment Management Has Cut Nci Building Sys (NCS) Holding by $311,358 as Shares Declined; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Great Point Partners Trimmed Its Position by $13.33 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.48M, down from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.00 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 51,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 969,192 shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – NCI INC – NAMED PERM RC AS PART OF 5-YEAR PRIME CONTRACT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HHS, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $194,693 activity. ASELAGE STEVE had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,600 on Tuesday, March 12. STAAB THOMAS R II sold $49,250 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Emory University holds 265,013 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 1,207 shares. 25,000 were reported by Acuta Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 13,336 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 2,400 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Aperio Group Ltd Com stated it has 21,103 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 112,521 shares. Great Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 35,018 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider FORBES GARY L bought $47,720. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $230,000 was bought by Janki Daniel C.. METCALF JAMES S had bought 100,000 shares worth $444,580 on Thursday, June 13. MARTINEZ GEORGE had bought 12,000 shares worth $84,889. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $64,311 was made by Boyle Brian P. on Friday, June 7. $221,025 worth of stock was bought by Buckley John L on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 102,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 13,616 shares. 54,207 were accumulated by Voloridge Limited Liability Company. One Trading LP holds 0% or 751 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 16,322 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 27,794 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap Ww owns 63,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 192,711 are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc owns 57,301 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0.01% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 33.3% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Moreover, Zebra Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 467,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Company accumulated 135,893 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 33,600 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 160,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).