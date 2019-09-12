Spark Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $2.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Daiwa Securities Group Raised Sempra (SRE) Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 61,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 131,600 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 192,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 2.03 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra (SRE) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 15,745 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Sempra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,493 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 1.36 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 374,519 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc owns 18,735 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 7,890 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Invesco holds 158,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.03% or 77,957 shares. Cap Global Invsts reported 18.66 million shares stake. Principal Fincl Grp reported 10,116 shares stake.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $93.46 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 185,550 shares to 289,700 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 41,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (Prn) (NYSE:GS) by 5,200 shares to 4,860 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters (NYSE:WAT) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,604 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

