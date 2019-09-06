Spark Investment Management Has Cut By $3.35 Million Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holding; KeyCorp (KEY) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 9.57% above currents $17.04 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of KEY in report on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 24.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 53,200 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 166,400 shares with $10.57M value, down from 219,600 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $19.19B valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 15,615 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 401,262 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Street Corp accumulated 49.06M shares. Advisors Asset reported 9,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 10,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 387,900 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 10,270 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Millennium Limited Com invested 0.11% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.59% or 800,986 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 1.03M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 117,149 are owned by Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

The stock increased 3.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 9.96 million shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SBA loan approvals in Western New York declining – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Key Sign That a J.C. Penney Comeback Is Still Possible – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $89.66M for 53.49 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv owns 382,929 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,396 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Stifel holds 0.01% or 40,859 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 42 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 435,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 14,550 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 30,278 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 1.23M shares. Jlb & invested in 10,546 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 4,064 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability New York reported 4,700 shares stake. 282,163 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).